The Defense Department's chief financial officer says the spending path will have the military's annual budget cross the $1 trillion threshold in just a matter of years.

 Manuel Balce Ceneta

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon intends to load up on advanced missiles, space defense and modern jets in its largest defense request in decades in order to meet the threat it perceives from China. The spending path would put military's annual budget over the $1 trillion threshold in just a matter of years, its chief financial officer said Monday.

