FILE - Waves crash near a beachgoer on July 13, 2022, in Rehoboth Beach, Del. Delaware is getting help from the federal government for its effort to use artificial intelligence to automatically trigger the evacuation of crowded beaches amid major flooding. The project landed one of several infrastructure grants the Biden administration is expected to announce Thursday, May 25, 2023, that involve high-tech solutions to traffic congestion problems.

 Julio Cortez - staff, AP

Delaware's low elevation mixed with crowded beaches and limited exit routes make the state particularly vulnerable to massive flooding, but officials hope an influx of federal infrastructure money will trigger future evacuation plans automatically via artificial intelligence.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

