Delta-Flight Attendants Pay
Delta Air Lines will start paying flight attendants during the time that passengers are boarding. That's a first for a major U.S. airline. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Delta Air Lines, which has narrowly fought off several attempts to unionize its flights attendants, will begin paying cabin crews during boarding, a first for a major U.S. airline and a change that is expected to increase their wages by several thousand dollars a year.

