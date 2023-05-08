AP Deputies kill man in South Carolina traffic stop shootout Investigators say deputies shot and killed a man who opened fire on them during a traffic stop in South Carolina AP May 8, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Deputies shot and killed a man who opened fire on them during a traffic stop in South Carolina, authorities said.Charleston County Deputy Evan Cubbage was hit three times by gunfire and was treated at a hospital and released, Sheriff Kristin Graziano said at a news conference.Cubbage pulled over a vehicle about 3:45 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 17 near Ravenel, the sheriff said.After briefly talking to the driver and passenger, Cubbage called for backup, and when the second deputy arrived, the passenger started shooting at them, Graziano said.Both deputies fired back, and the passenger was killed, Graziano said. His name has not been released. Graziano didn't know what prompted the traffic stop.“We were very, very, very lucky today that these two deputies survived this incident,” the sheriff said.Cubbage spent about six hours in the hospital before he was released, authorities said.The woman driving the car was detained. The State Law Enforcement Division, which is investigating, has not said whether she will face charges.The traffic stop took place on a rural part of U.S. 17 about 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of Charleston. Subscribe Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now Support local journalism reporting on your community * New Subscribers Only* Digital Subscription Only After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's Paper View today's Print Replica Learn more about using our upgraded Print Replica here (subscription required). View daily stories Games, Puzzles and Horoscopes Comics Interactive Games and Puzzles Horoscopes Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Area storm shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Restaurant Health Ratings Shoals Birth Announcements Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHatton Elementary School's principal resignsVideo shows officer telling K9 to bite a Sheffield manJeffrey Bart BurfieldStill dancing: Phil Campbell coaches display best moves after series winKindness speaks volumes at Brooks HighGilbert Court-UNA lease forces out residentsTina Blaxton SmallwoodWoman receives 20 years in Florence murderSherri Christine Melton PonderNathan Martin Images Videos CommentedMotorist runs into Clark Clock (1)Academic coaches help students finish community college (1)Cities exploring development with a coliseum (1) Tweets from https://twitter.com/TimesDaily/lists/timesdaily Times Daily Online Poll Will you attend any of the First Fridays in downtown Florence this year? You voted: Yes: No: Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition E-Editions TimesDaily Click Here
