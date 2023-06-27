On the morning of the summer solstice, Walt Disney World cast members stretch at Cinderella Castle in the Magic Kingdom, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., in a pre-dawn gathering before the park opened Wednesday, June 21, 2023, for their annual team yoga session to commemorate International Yoga Day. An estimated 2,000 employees participated in Wednesday's rain-shortened event, now in its 7th year at Disney World. The International Day of Yoga occurs worldwide each year on the summer solstice and was established by the U.N. General Assembly in 2014.
Members of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Board of Supervisors, appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, gather for a group photo with retiring Reedy Creek employee Bruce Jones, center, during the board's meeting in the headquarters of the former Reedy Creek Improvement District at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Wednesday, June 21, 2023. From left, Glenton Gilzean, Martin Garcia, Jones, Ron Peri and Charbel Barakat.
Joe Burbank - member, Orlando Sentinel
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys for Gov. Ron DeSantis, a state agency and his appointees to a revamped board that governs Disney World are asking a judge to dismiss a federal lawsuit in which Disney claims its free speech rights were violated by the takeover of its governing district. The lawsuit states this happened in retaliation for Disney's opposition to the so-called “Don't Say Gay” legislation championed by the Florida governor.
