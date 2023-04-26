New College Conservatives

FILE - A student makes her way past the sign at New College of Florida, Jan. 20, 2023, in Sarasota, Fla. The New College of Florida trustees now dominated by conservatives appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis voted Wednesday, April 26, 2023, to deny tenure to five professors, overriding concerns by faculty and students that the decision poses a threat to academic freedom.

 Chris O'Meara - staff, AP

The New College of Florida trustees now dominated by conservatives appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis voted Wednesday to deny tenure to five professors, overriding concerns by faculty and students that the decision poses a threat to academic freedom.

