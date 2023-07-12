Damaged homes are torn apart by earth movement in the Los Angeles County city of Rolling Hills Estates, Calif., on Monday, July 10, 2023. The dozen homes torn apart were hastily evacuated by firefighters Saturday when cracks began appearing in structures and the ground.
A partially destroyed patio caused by earth movement is seen in Southern California's Palos Verdes Peninsula's Rolling Hills Estates, Calif. on Monday, July 10, 2023. The Los Angeles County city of Rolling Hills Estates were hastily evacuated by firefighters Saturday when cracks began appearing in structures and the ground.
A patio of a house in Rolling Hills Estates is severely damaged after a landslide on the Palos Verdes Peninsula in Los Angeles County, on Monday, July 10, 2023. The Los Angeles County city of Rolling Hills Estates were hastily evacuated by firefighters Saturday when cracks began appearing in structures and the ground.
A house in Rolling Hills Estates is severely damaged after a landslide on the Palos Verdes Peninsula in Los Angeles County early Sunday, July 9, 2023. Multiple homes were evacuated in the Los Angeles-area city after a major ground shift put them at risk of collapse, officials said Sunday.
Michael Hixon - member image share, The Orange County Register
A house in Rolling Hills Estates severely damaged from a landslide teeters over a densely wooded ravine on the Palos Verdes Peninsula in Los Angeles County, on Monday, July 10, 2023. The Los Angeles County city of Rolling Hills Estates were hastily evacuated by firefighters Saturday when cracks began appearing in structures and the ground.
This photo taken with a drone shows damage from earth movement to a property in Rolling Hills Estates, Calif., Monday, July 10, 2023. The homes in the Los Angeles County city of Rolling Hills Estates were hastily evacuated by firefighters Saturday when cracks began appearing in structures and the ground.
This photo shot with a drone shows damage from earth movement to a property in Rolling Hills Estates, Calif. Monday, July 10, 2023. The homes in the Los Angeles County city of Rolling Hills Estates were hastily evacuated by firefighters Saturday when cracks began appearing in structures and the ground.
This photo shot with a drone shows damage from earth movement to a property in Rolling Hills Estates, Calif., Monday, July 10, 2023. The homes in the Los Angeles County city of Rolling Hills Estates were hastily evacuated by firefighters Saturday when cracks began appearing in structures and the ground.
This photo shot with a drone shows damage from earth movement to a property in Rolling Hills Estates, Calif., Monday, July 10, 2023. The homes in the Los Angeles County city of Rolling Hills Estates were hastily evacuated by firefighters Saturday when cracks began appearing in structures and the ground.
A television news cameraman gets ready for a live broadcast across a ravine from severely damaged homes in Rolling Hills Estates on the Palos Verdes Peninsula in Los Angeles County, on Monday, July 10, 2023. The homes were hastily evacuated by firefighters Saturday when cracks began appearing in structures and the ground.
City employees walk past a damaged house teetering over a ravine in Rolling Hills Estates on the Palos Verdes Peninsula in Los Angeles County, on Monday, July 10, 2023. A dozen homes torn apart by earth movement on Southern California's Palos Verdes Peninsula during the weekend are likely to fall into an adjacent canyon. The homes iwere hastily evacuated by firefighters Saturday when cracks began appearing in structures and the ground.
This aerial view shows damaged homes after massive landslide in Rolling Hills Estates, further underscoring the lurking danger of continually shifting earth on the Palos Verdes Peninsula on Monday, July 10, 2023.
Dean Musgrove - member image share, The Orange County Register
A massive landslide in Rolling Hills Estates this weekend destroyed 12 homes further underscoring the lurking danger of continually shifting earth on the Palos Verdes Peninsula on Monday, July 10, 2023.
Dean Musgrove - member image share, The Orange County Register
Richard Vogel - staff, AP
Richard Vogel - staff, AP
Richard Vogel - staff, AP
Richard Vogel - staff, AP
Richard Vogel - staff, AP
Michael Hixon - member image share, The Orange County Register
Richard Vogel - staff, AP
Ted Soqui - ugc, Ted Soqui
Ted Soqui - ugc, Ted Soqui
Ted Soqui - ugc, Ted Soqui
Ted Soqui - ugc, Ted Soqui
Richard Vogel - staff, AP
Richard Vogel - staff, AP
Dean Musgrove - member image share, The Orange County Register
Dean Musgrove - member image share, The Orange County Register
Dean Musgrove - member image share, The Orange County Register
