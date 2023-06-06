A gas station remains closed less than a week after a fatal shooting in Detroit, Michigan, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Authorities in Detroit say a man fatally shot another customer inside a gas station and wounded two more in a dispute over a small purchase.
Ed White - staff, AP
Al-Hassan Aiyash, center, leaves a court with his attorney Ben Gonek on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Detroit, Michigan. A judge ordered Aiyash to trial on an involuntary manslaughter charge.
DETROIT (AP) — A judge on Tuesday ordered a Detroit gas station clerk to stand trial for involuntary manslaughter, saying his decision to lock the door and then taunt an angry customer contributed to the fatal shooting of a bystander.
