Pro-independence demonstrators rest in a park after taking part at a demonstration during the Catalan National Day in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Thousands of Catalans have rallied for independence from the rest of Spain in their first major mass gathering since the start of the pandemic. The march in Barcelona on Saturday comes before a meeting between regional leaders in northeast Catalonia and the Spanish government.
Men dressed in costume shoot their rifles during a performance to celebrate the Catalan National Day in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Thousands of Catalan independence supporters have been called to take the streets of Barcelona for a march and speeches organised by the Assemblea Nacional de Catalunya, a pro-independence grassroots movement.
MADRID (AP) — The leader of Catalonia in northeastern Spain has announced that he is excluding a separatist party in his ruling regional coalition from talks with the central government aimed at solving the tensions over the growing pro-independence sentiment in the region.
