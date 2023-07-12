FILE - House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, questions Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 28, 2022. McCaul has subpoenaed Secretary of State Antony Blinken for documents related to how it handled relations with China earlier this year after a Chinese surveillance balloon was shot down over the U.S.
FILE - Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a meeting with Armenia's Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov-Camera, at the National Foreign Affairs Training Center in Arlington, Va., June 29, 2023. Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, the Republican chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, has subpoenaed Secretary of State Antony Blinken for documents related to how it handled relations with China earlier this year after a Chinese surveillance balloon was shot down over the U.S.
Did US deviate from usual sanctions after China balloon incursion? GOP chairman subpoenas documents
The House Foreign Affairs chairman has subpoenaed the State Department for classified documents that could indicate whether the U.S. deviated from its plans for sanctioning China after a Chinese surveillance balloon crossed over sensitive military sites across North America
Carolyn Kaster - staff, AP
