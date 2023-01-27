FILE - Authors Joan Didion, left, and her husband, John Dunne, appear in their Malibu home, Ca., in Dec. 1977. The archives of the late Joan Didion and John Gregory Dunne have been acquired by the New York Public Library.
NEW YORK (AP) — The archives of the late Joan Didion and John Gregory Dunne, spanning from letters and wedding pictures to manuscripts and screenplay drafts, have been acquired by the New York Public Library.
