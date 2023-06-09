FILE - Former President Donald Trump listens as he speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, in Waco, Texas, March 25, 2023, while en route to West Palm Beach, Fla.
The Department of Justice is photographed late Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Washington. Former President Donald Trump says he's been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate, igniting a federal prosecution that is arguably the most perilous of multiple legal threats against the former president as he seeks to reclaim the White House.
FILE - Prosecutor Jack Smith waits for the start of the court session of Kadri Veseli's initial appearance at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers court in The Hague, Netherlands, Nov. 10, 2020. Smith, the prosecutor named as special counsel to oversee investigations related to former President Donald Trump, has a long career confronting public corruption and war crimes.
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland announces a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department's investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate and aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6 insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election, at the Justice Department in Washington, Nov. 18, 2022. At left is Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco and Assistant Attorney General for the Criminal Division Kenneth Polite.
FILE - Pages from a Department of Justice court filing on Aug. 30, 2022, in response to a request from the legal team of former President Donald Trump for a special master to review the documents seized during the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago, are photographed early Aug. 31, 2022. Included in the filing was an FBI photo of documents that were seized during the search.
FILE - Pages from a Department of Justice court filing on Aug. 30, 2022, in response to a request from the legal team of former President Donald Trump for a special master to review the documents seized during the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago, are photographed early Aug. 31, 2022.
FILE - This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022, and partially redacted by the source, shows a photo of documents seized during the Aug. 8, 2022, FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.
FILE - The receipt for property that was seized during the execution of a search warrant by the FBI at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., is photographed Aug. 12, 2022.
FILE - President Donald Trump sits at his desk after a meeting with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich, left, and members of his staff in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Feb. 8, 2017, as a lockbag is visible on the desk, the key still inside at left.
A car passes the Department of Justice on Pennsylvania Avenue Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Washington. Former President Donald Trump says he's been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate, igniting a federal prosecution that is arguably the most perilous of multiple legal threats against the former president as he seeks to reclaim the White House.
FILE - President Donald Trump's lawyers, James Trusty, left, and John Rowley, right, leave the Department of Justice, Monday, June 5, 2023, in Washington. Two of former President Donald Trump's lawyers, James Trusty and John Rowley, who had handled the documents probe for months, said Friday, June 9, that they had resigned their roles and would no longer be representing him.
FILE - President Donald Trump's lawyers, James Trusty, left, and John Rowley, center, leave the Department of Justice, Monday, June 5, 2023, in Washington. Two of former President Donald Trump's lawyers, James Trusty and John Rowley, who had handled the documents probe for months, said Friday, June 9, that they had resigned their roles and would no longer be representing him.
People walk outside the C. Clyde Atkins Federal Courthouse building in Miami, Friday, June 9, 2023. Former President Donald Trump’s historic criminal case on felony charges of mishandling classified documents is set to likely unfold in Florida.
The Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice Building is seen Friday, June 9, 2023, in Washington. Former President Donald Trump has been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate. The remarkable development makes him the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges by the federal government that he once oversaw.
FILE - Former President Donald Trump attends an event with supporters at the Westside Conservative Breakfast, in Des Moines, Iowa, Thursday, June 1, 2023. Trump described a Pentagon “plan of attack” and shared a classified map related to a military operation, according to an indictment unsealed Friday, June 9. The document marks the Justice Department’s first official confirmation of a criminal case against Trump arising from the retention of hundreds of documents at his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago.
The seal on the J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building is seen Friday, June 9, 2023, in Washington. Former President Donald Trump has been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate. The remarkable development makes him the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges by the federal government that he once oversaw.
The Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice Building is seen Friday, June 9, 2023, in Washington. Former President Donald Trump has been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate. The remarkable development makes him the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges by the federal government that he once oversaw.
Evan Vucci - staff, AP
FILE - This is an aerial view of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla.
Steve Helber - staff, AP
Manuel Balce Ceneta - staff, AP
Peter Dejong - pool, Pool AP
Andrew Harnik - staff, AP
Jon Elswick - staff, AP
Jon Elswick - staff, AP
FILE - Pages from a FBI property list of items seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate and made public by the Department of Justice, are photographed Sept. 2, 2022.
Jon Elswick - staff, AP
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time as he smiles while speaking at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022.
Andrew Harnik - staff, AP
FILE - An aerial view of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen, Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla.
Steve Helber - staff, AP
Uncredited - hogp, Department of Justice
Jon Elswick - staff, AP
Pablo Martinez Monsivais - staff, AP
Manuel Balce Ceneta - staff, AP
Jacquelyn Martin - staff, AP
Jose Luis Magana - freelancer, FR159526 AP
Chris O'Meara - staff, AP
Alex Brandon - staff, AP
Charlie Neibergall - staff, AP
Alex Brandon - staff, AP
MIAMI (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is facing 37 felony charges related to the mishandling of classified documents, according to an indictment unsealed Friday that alleges that he described a Pentagon “plan of attack” and shared a classified map related to a military operation.
