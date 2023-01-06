Cars pass a sign noting the Mega Millions jackpot outside Ted's State Line Mobil station, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Methuen, Mass. Twenty-three consecutive drawings later with no grand prize winner named, the Mega Millions jackpot is now flirting with nearly $1 billion, making it one of the largest jackpots in lottery history.
A display holds Mega Million lottery ticket wagering cards at Ted's State Line Mobil station, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Methuen, Mass. Twenty-three consecutive drawings later with no grand prize winner named, the Mega Millions jackpot is now flirting with nearly $1 billion, making it one of the largest jackpots in lottery history.
A sign displays the estimated jackpots for the Mega Million and Powerball lotteries di at Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., Thursday, Jan. 5, 2022. Twenty-three consecutive drawings later with no grand prize winner named, the Mega Millions jackpot is now flirting with nearly $1 billion, making it one of the largest jackpots in lottery history.
Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega Millions lottery ticket, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2022. Twenty-three consecutive drawings later with no grand prize winner named, the Mega Millions jackpot is now flirting with nearly $1 billion, making it one of the largest jackpots in lottery history. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Mega Millions lottery tickets and a wager slip are displayed, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Derry, N.H. Twenty-three consecutive drawings later with no grand prize winner named, the Mega Millions jackpot is now flirting with nearly $1 billion, making it one of the largest jackpots in lottery history.
A sign for the estimated $940 million jackpot up for grabs is seen at Joe's Service Center, a Mobil gas station that sold the $2.04 billion-winning Powerball ticket award in Altadena, Calif., Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Lottery players whose numbers didn't hit or who forgot to even buy a ticket will have another shot at a nearly $1 billion Mega Millions prize. The estimated $940 million jackpot up for grabs Friday night has been growing for more than two months and now ranks as the sixth-largest in U.S history.
Roberto Ramirez, 77, from Guadalajara, Mexico holds a SuperLotto Plus ticket at the gas station that previously sold the $2.04 billion-winning Powerball ticket award at Joe's Service Center, a Mobil gas station at Woodbury Road and Fair Oaks Avenue in Altadena, Calif., Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Lottery players whose numbers didn't hit or who forgot to even buy a ticket will have another shot at a nearly $1 billion Mega Millions prize. The estimated $940 million jackpot up for grabs Friday night has been growing for more than two months and now ranks as the sixth-largest in U.S history.
Electrician Jose Valles, 59, from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., buys a SuperLotto Plus ticket at the gas station that previously sold the $2.04 billion-winning Powerball ticket award at Joe's Service Center, a Mobil gas station at Woodbury Road and Fair Oaks Avenue in Altadena, Calif., Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Lottery players whose numbers didn't hit or who forgot to even buy a ticket will have another shot at a nearly $1 billion Mega Millions prize. The estimated $940 million jackpot up for grabs Friday night has been growing for more than two months and now ranks as the sixth-largest in U.S history.
Community Leader and former Pasadena city commissioner Allen Shay buys California Lottery tickets to support his community at the gas station that sold the previous $2.04 billion-winning Powerball ticket award at Joe's Service Center, a Mobil gas station at Woodbury Road and Fair Oaks Avenue in Altadena, Calif., Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Lottery players whose numbers didn't hit or who forgot to even buy a ticket will have another shot at a nearly $1 billion Mega Millions prize. The estimated $940 million jackpot up for grabs Friday night has been growing for more than two months and now ranks as the sixth-largest in U.S history.
People buy SuperLotto tickets at the Mobil gas station that previously sold the $2.04 billion-winning Powerball ticket award at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, Calif., Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Lottery players whose numbers didn't hit or who forgot to even buy a ticket will have another shot at a nearly $1 billion Mega Millions prize. The estimated $940 million jackpot up for grabs Friday night has been growing for more than two months and now ranks as the sixth-largest in U.S history.
Vivian Knox holds up her newly purchased SuperLotto Plus ticket outside Joe's Service Center, a Mobil gas station that previously sold the $2.04 billion-winning Powerball ticket at Woodbury Road and Fair Oaks Avenue in Altadena, Calif., Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Lottery players whose numbers didn't hit or who forgot to even buy a ticket will have another shot at a nearly $1 billion Mega Millions prize. The estimated $940 million jackpot up for grabs Friday night has been growing for more than two months and now ranks as the sixth-largest in U.S history.
People wait in line outside the gas station that previously sold the $2.04 billion-winning Powerball ticket award at Joe's Service Center, a Mobil gas station at Woodbury Road and Fair Oaks Avenue in Altadena, Calif., Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Lottery players whose numbers didn't hit or who forgot to even buy a ticket will have another shot at a nearly $1 billion Mega Millions prize. The estimated $940 million jackpot up for grabs Friday night has been growing for more than two months and now ranks as the sixth-largest in U.S history.
Roberto Ramirez checks his SuperLotto Plus ticket at a terminal at the gas station that previously sold the $2.04 billion-winning Powerball ticket award at Joe's Service Center, a Mobil gas station at Woodbury Road and Fair Oaks Avenue in Altadena, Calif., Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Lottery players whose numbers didn't hit or who forgot to even buy a ticket will have another shot at a nearly $1 billion Mega Millions prize. The estimated $940 million jackpot up for grabs Friday night has been growing for more than two months and now ranks as the sixth-largest in U.S history.
People touch a window sign for good luck announcing the $2.04 billion-winning Powerball ticket award at Joe's Service Center, a Mobil gas station at Woodbury Road and Fair Oaks Avenue in Altadena, Calif., Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Lottery players whose numbers didn't hit or who forgot to even buy a ticket will have another shot at a nearly $1 billion Mega Millions prize. The estimated $940 million jackpot up for grabs Friday night has been growing for more than two months and now ranks as the sixth-largest in U.S history.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lottery players whose numbers didn't hit or who forgot to even buy a ticket will have another shot at a nearly $1 billion Mega Millions prize when a drawing is held Friday night.
