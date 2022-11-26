A crime scene is taped off at New Season Church in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Metro Nashville Police say two people suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening in a drive-by shooting Saturday outside the church as people were departing funeral services for 19-old Terriana Johnson, who was fatally shot earlier in the month.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A drive-by shooting in Nashville on Saturday injured two people as they and others were walking out of church from the funeral of a woman who was fatally shot earlier this month, according to police.
