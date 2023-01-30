REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a car that plunged off a treacherous cliff in northern California, seriously injuring himself, his wife and their two young children, was charged Monday with attempted murder.
AP
Driver in California cliff crash that injured 4 charged
The driver of a car that plunged off a treacherous cliff in northern California, seriously injuring himself, his wife and their two young children, has been charged with attempted murder
- AP
-
- Updated
- 0
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- 'She's got the green light': Deshler's Siegel sets national career 3-point record
- Search for missing angler to resume Sunday
- Rescue personnel searching for missing fisherman
- Richard Neale Taylor, Sr.
- Parole denied for convicted Lauderdale Co. murderer
- Monday blaze destroys Center Star home
- Luther 'Buker' Throngberry Young III
- Pamela Peden
- Pamela Leigh Peden
- Carolyn Underwood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.