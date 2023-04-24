FILE - An SUV rests inside an Apple store behind a large hole in the glass front of the store, Nov. 21, 2022, in Hingham, Mass. The driver of an SUV that crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store, killing one man and injuring nearly two dozen other people, was traveling as fast as 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in the seconds before the crash and did not apply his brakes as he had told investigators, a prosecutor said in court Monday, April 24, 2023.
Driver involved in fatal Apple store crash pleads not guilty
Prosecutors say the driver of an SUV that crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store, killing one man and injuring nearly two dozen other people, was going as fast as 60 miles per hour in the seconds before the crash and did not apply his brakes
The driver of an SUV that crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store, killing one man and injuring nearly two dozen other people, was traveling as fast as 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in the seconds before the crash and did not apply his brakes as he had told investigators, a prosecutor said in court Monday.
Bradley Rein, 53, pleaded not guilty in Superior Court in Brockton to charges including second-degree murder and 22 counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the Nov. 21 crash at an outdoor shopping plaza in Hingham, just south of Boston.
Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, New Jersey, who was doing construction work at the store, died when he was struck by Rein's 2019 Toyota 4Runner, prosecutors said. The other 22 victims were either struck by the SUV or by debris as it went through the store, prosecutors said.
Rein's vehicle “accelerated to a high speed ... before it veered to the left, drove up onto the sidewalk and then crashed through the glass door of the Apple store, went across the sales floor and crashed into the rear wall of the store,” prosecutor David Cutshall said in court.
An analysis of the vehicle's data recorder indicated that in the five seconds prior to the crash, it accelerated to up to 60 mph and there was no indication that the brakes were applied.
Rein previously told investigators that when his right foot became stuck on the accelerator and he tried to apply his brakes with his other foot.
The vehicle also turned left at the last moment before the crash, Cutshall said.
Rein's attorney, Joan Fund, said after the arraignment that the crash was an accident, and she questioned the accuracy of the vehicle's data recorder.
“The data they collect is not infallible, and they do make mistakes, and we will show that through the trial process," she said.
Rein was not impaired by drugs or alcohol, and state police investigators found no mechanical issues with the SUV that would have contributed to the crash, Cutshall said.
Under an agreement between the prosecution and defense, Rein will remain free on the $100,000 bail he posted after his district court arraignment under several conditions including that he not drive and wear a GPS tracking device.
