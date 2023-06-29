FILE - Crews work at the site of a collapsed elevated section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia, June 14, 2023. The highway was set to reopen to traffic Friday, June 23, less than two weeks after the collapse shut down a heavily traveled stretch of the East Coast’s main north-south highway. Workers were putting the finishing touches on an interim six-lane roadway that will serve motorists during construction of a permanent bridge.
Driver lost control of tanker truck on off ramp before I-95 collapse, federal safety officials say
The driver of a tanker truck hauling gasoline lost control on a curved off-ramp on Interstate 95, causing the truck to flip and catch fire, leading to the collapse of the northbound lanes in early June
Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference to announce the reopening of Interstate 95, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Philadelphia.
Joe Lamberti - freelancer, FRE171934 AP
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The driver of a tanker truck hauling gasoline lost control on a curved off-ramp on Interstate 95, causing the truck to flip and catch fire, leading to the collapse of the northbound lanes in early June, federal safety officials said Thursday in a preliminary report.
