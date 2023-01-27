FILE - An aerial view of the interchange at Tropicana Avenue and Interstate 15 in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2021. Officials in Nevada say a key stretch of the main freeway between Los Angeles and Salt Lake City will close late Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 until early Monday as part of a project to reshape a busy interchange serving the Las Vegas Strip.
'Dropicana': Stretch of I-15 in Vegas closing for weekend
Officials in Nevada say a key stretch of the main freeway between Los Angeles and Salt Lake City will be closed all weekend as part of a project to reshape a busy interchange serving the Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A key stretch of the main vehicle travel route between Los Angeles and Salt Lake City will be closed all weekend as part of a project to reshape a busy interchange serving the Las Vegas Strip.
