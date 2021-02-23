BERLIN (AP) — A German man suspected in three heists against money transporters, including one at Cologne-Bonn airport, was arrested in the Netherlands on Tuesday, German investigators said.
Dutch arrest suspect in 3 armed robberies in Germany
