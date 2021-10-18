Egypt to require virus vaccinations for civil servants

FILE - In this March 4, 2021 file photo, a man receives the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, at Al-Nozha Hospital in Cairo, Egypt. On Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, Egypt's government said starting November 15 it will require public servants to have a vaccination certificate or show a weekly negative COVID-19 test before entering their workplaces. The measures will also require the public to show proof of vaccination to enter government buildings starting December 1.

 Nariman El-Mofty

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt's government will soon require public servants to have a vaccination certificate or show a weekly negative COVID-19 test before entering their workplaces. The mandate is an attempt to rapidly boost the country's vaccination rate of roughly 14% as it faces rising daily case numbers.

