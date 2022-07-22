FILE - Tina Peters speaks to supporters at her election watch party in Sedalia, Colo., on June 28, 2022. Mesa County Clerk Peters turned herself in to law enforcement on Thursday, July 21, Pitkin County officials said. She was booked at the county jail at 9:22 p.m. Thursday because authorities said Peters violated the terms of her bail and a protective order forbidding her from contacting election staff in Mesa County. Peters was released Thursday night after paying her bond.
This photo provided by the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office shows Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who was booked at the county jail at 9:22 p.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, because authorities said she violated the terms of her bail and a protective order forbidding her from contacting election staff in Mesa County. Peters was released Thursday night after paying her bond.
Election-denying Colorado clerk surrenders to authorities
A rural Colorado official known as the state’s most prominent election denier has surrendered to authorities amid allegations she violated terms of release as she waits for her trial on accusations of breaking into her county’s election system
FILE - Tina Peters speaks to supporters at her election watch party in Sedalia, Colo., on June 28, 2022. Mesa County Clerk Peters turned herself in to law enforcement on Thursday, July 21, Pitkin County officials said. She was booked at the county jail at 9:22 p.m. Thursday because authorities said Peters violated the terms of her bail and a protective order forbidding her from contacting election staff in Mesa County. Peters was released Thursday night after paying her bond.
Thomas Peipert - staff, AP
This photo provided by the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office shows Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who was booked at the county jail at 9:22 p.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, because authorities said she violated the terms of her bail and a protective order forbidding her from contacting election staff in Mesa County. Peters was released Thursday night after paying her bond.
ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — A rural Colorado official known as the state’s most prominent election denier surrendered to authorities amid allegations she violated the terms of her release as she awaits trial on accusations of breaking into her county’s election system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.