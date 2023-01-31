The Second Gentleman of the United States, Douglas Emhoff, stands between concrete steles after a wreath laying ceremony as part of his visit at the 'Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe' in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
The Second Gentleman of the United States, Douglas Emhoff, right, and Mehmet Daimaguler, left, antiziganism commissioner of the German government, leave after a visit at the memorial to the victims of the Sinti and Roma communities killed during the holocaust in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. In the background is the Reichstag building, home of the German federal parliament, Bundestag.
The Second Gentleman of the United States, Douglas Emhoff, left, stands next to the council's vice chairman, Abraham Lehrer, as he arrivers for an interfaith roundtable at 'Central Council of Jews in Germany' in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. In the background is a picture of the former council's chairman Ingatz Bubis.
The Second Gentleman of the United States, Douglas Emhoff, center, receives informations about the building during a visit of the 'Neue Synagoge' (New Synagogue) in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
The Second Gentleman of the United States, Douglas Emhoff, right, and Mehmet Daimaguler, left, antiziganism commissioner of the German government, talk during a visit at the memorial to the victims of the Sinti and Roma communities killed during the holocaust in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Emhoff visits synagogue, Holocaust memorial in Berlin
Doug Emhoff, the husband of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, has met Ukrainian refugees at a Berlin synagogue and visited the city’s Holocaust memorial as he wraps up a tour of Poland and Germany focused on Holocaust remembrance and combating rising antisemitism
Michael Sohn - staff, POOL AP
The Second Gentleman of the United States, Douglas Emhoff, right, greets refugees from Ukraine during a visit of the 'Neue Synagoge' (New Synagogue) in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Michael Sohn - staff, POOL AP
Michael Sohn - staff, POOL AP
The Second Gentleman of the United States, Douglas Emhoff, gestures as he meets refugees from Ukraine during a visit of the 'Neue Synagoge' (New Synagogue) in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Michael Sohn - staff, POOL AP
Michael Sohn - staff, POOL AP
Michael Sohn - staff, POOL AP
The Second Gentleman of the United States, Douglas Emhoff, walks between concrete steles during his visit at the 'Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe' in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Michael Sohn - staff, POOL AP
Michael Sohn - staff, POOL AP
The Second Gentleman of the United States, Douglas Emhoff, center, arrives for a visit of the 'Neue Synagoge' (New Synagogue) in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
BERLIN (AP) — Doug Emhoff, the husband of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, met with Ukrainian refugees at a Berlin synagogue and visited the city's Holocaust memorial on Tuesday as he wrapped up a tour of Poland and Germany focused on Holocaust remembrance and combating rising antisemitism.
