Congress EPA Budget

FILE - Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan speaks on Capitol Hill, March 22, 2023, in Washington. The EPA announced Thursday, April 13, it's investing $177 million to create 17 hubs around the country to help environmental justice organizations access federal funds.

 Jose Luis Magana - freelancer, FR159526 AP

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday that it’s investing $177 million to create 17 technical assistance centers around the country to help environmental justice organizations successfully apply for federal funds.

