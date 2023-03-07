Kilauea Volcano Eruption Pause

FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows the inside of the summit crater of the Kilauea Volcano on Jan. 6, 2023. The latest eruption at Kilauea's summit on Hawaii's Big Island has paused after 61 days of volcanic activity. Hawaii News Now reports U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists said Tuesday, March 7, 2023, that lava was no longer flowing on the crater floor of Halemaumau, where all recent volcanic activity had been confined.

 Uncredited - hogp, U.S. Geological Survey

HONOLULU (AP) — The latest eruption at Kilauea’s summit on Hawaii's has paused after 61 days of volcanic activity.

