EU border agency: 'Illegal border crossings' on the rise

FILE - A migrant who was aboard a precarious rubber boat with others jumps to the water as they are rescued by a team of the Sea Watch-3, around 35 miles away from Libya, in Libyan SAR zone, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Rights activists sent a dossier of evidence to the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, on Tuesday Nov. 23, 2021, demanding an investigation into abuses of migrants in Libya that they argue "may amount to crimes against humanity."

 Valeria Mongelli

BRUSSELS (AP) — The number of people trying to enter Europe without authorization has risen significantly this year to surpass migrant border crossing figures from 2019, before restrictions imposed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic severely limited travel, the European Union’s border and coast guard said Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

