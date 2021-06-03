LARNACA, Cyprus (AP) — Three European Union member nations and three Middle Eastern countries are looking to train personnel in border, customs, maritime and cybersecurity techniques at a cutting-edge U.S.-funded facility in Cyprus that is expected to be ready early next year, the Cypriot foreign minister said Thursday.
EU, Mideast nations look to train at Cyprus security center
