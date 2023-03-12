LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Everything Everywhere All At Once” came in the Oscar favorite, and it's winning like one, too. Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis won supporting acting honors and the filmmaking duo known as the Daniels, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert won for both directing and original screenplay.

