Malaysia-Corruption-Goldman Sachs

Roger Ng, center, a former Goldman Sachs banker, leaves federal court with his lawyers Zach Intrater, left, and Tiny Geragos, right, after being sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in looting a Malaysian development fund, Thursday March 9, 2023, in New York.

 Bebeto Matthews - staff, AP

NEW YORK (AP) — A former Goldman Sachs banker was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison for his role in looting a Malaysian development fund of billions of dollars used to finance lavish parties, a superyacht, premium real estate and even the 2013 film “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

