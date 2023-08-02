FILE - Las Vegas Raiders Damon Arnette plays against the Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. A Nevada judge on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, ordered former NFL cornerback Damon Arnette to appear in person to resolve a felony gun case by pleading guilty to two misdemeanors stemming from an argument with Las Vegas Strip casino valets in January 2022.
FILE - Former NFL cornerback Damon Arnette appears in court for his arraignment at the Regional Justice Center, May 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. A Nevada judge on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, ordered former NFL cornerback Arnette to appear in person to resolve a felony gun case by pleading guilty to two misdemeanors stemming from an argument with Las Vegas Strip casino valets in January 2022.
Ex-NFL cornerback Damon Arnette must appear in court for plea deal in felony gun case, judge says
A Nevada judge is requiring former NFL cornerback Damon Arnette to appear in person to resolve a felony gun case by pleading guilty to misdemeanors stemming from an argument with Las Vegas Strip casino valets in January 2022
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders Damon Arnette plays against the Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. A Nevada judge on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, ordered former NFL cornerback Damon Arnette to appear in person to resolve a felony gun case by pleading guilty to two misdemeanors stemming from an argument with Las Vegas Strip casino valets in January 2022.
Isaac Brekken - freelancer, ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Former NFL cornerback Damon Arnette appears in court for his arraignment at the Regional Justice Center, May 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. A Nevada judge on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, ordered former NFL cornerback Arnette to appear in person to resolve a felony gun case by pleading guilty to two misdemeanors stemming from an argument with Las Vegas Strip casino valets in January 2022.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge on Wednesday ordered former NFL cornerback Damon Arnette to appear in person to resolve a felony gun case by pleading guilty to two misdemeanors stemming from an argument with Las Vegas Strip casino valets in January 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.