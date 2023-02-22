Running Back Children Saved

FILE - New York Giants running back Peyton Hillis puts his helmet on as he walks through a tunnel to the field before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Dec. 1, 2013, in Landover, Md. In a statement released Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, the former NFL running back said he is on the road to recovery after he nearly died while saving his two children from drowning in Florida.

 Patrick Semansky - staff, AP

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A former NFL running back said he's on the road to recovery after he nearly died while saving his two children from drowning in the Gulf of Mexico in the Florida Panhandle.

