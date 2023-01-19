NEW YORK (AP) — The former president of one of the nation's largest police unions pleaded guilty Thursday to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the union to fund a lavish lifestyle that prosecutors say included high-end restaurants and luxury personal items.
AP
Ex-NYPD union boss admits theft of about $600,000 from union
A former New York City police union president, known for his combative style and insulting tweets, has pleaded guilty to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the union
- By LARRY NEUMEISTER - Associated Press
