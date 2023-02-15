Breonna Taylor Ex Officers Charged

FILE - Former Louisville Police Officer Brett Hankison is questioned by his defense attorney, March 2, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. Hankison is facing a federal trial later in 2023 for shooting blindly into Breonna Taylor’s apartment and endangering her and her neighbors. He was acquitted of similar state charges at a trial last year.

 Timothy D. Easley - freelancer, FR43398 AP POOL

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The large volume of evidence collected in the Breonna Taylor case prompted a judge on Wednesday to push back the trial date for a former Kentucky police officer who fired blindly into Taylor's apartment during the deadly no-knock raid on her apartment in 2020.

