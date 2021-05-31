Ex-owners of polluting Italian steel plant convicted

FILE - In this file picture taken on Aug. 17, 2012, a partial view of the ILVA steel plant is seen in Taranto, Italy. Brothers Fabio Riva and Nicola Riva, the former owner and managers of the Ilva steel plant in the southern city of Taranto, once Europe’s largest, were convicted of criminal association aimed at provoking an environmental disaster, poisoning the food supply and willful omissions of workplace safety measures. They were sentenced to 22 years and 20 years, respectively. Two other managers were also found guilty in the case and sentenced to more than two decades, among the 24 former managers convicted in the five-year trial.

 Paola Barisani

MILAN (AP) — Two former owners of a troubled steel plant in southern Italy were convicted Monday of toxic pollution that prosecutors say cost hundreds of lives. They were each sentenced to more than two decades in prison.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

