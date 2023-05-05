Cawthorn-Gun-Airport

FILE - U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., speaks to supporters and the media at his primary election night watch party in Hendersonville, N.C., on May 17, 2022. Cawthorn pleaded guilty Friday, May 5, 2023, to a misdemeanor after his loaded gun was found last year in his carry-on luggage at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

 Nell Redmond

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Former North Carolina U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn pleaded guilty Friday to a misdemeanor after his loaded gun was found last year in his carry-on luggage at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

