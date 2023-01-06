FILE - Donna Heinel, former University of Southern California athletics administrator, arrives at federal court in Boston on March 25, 2019, to face charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. Heinel, who accepted bribes from the ringleader to help get often unqualified students into the school as sports recruits, was sentenced Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, to six months in prison. Heinel was also sentenced in U.S. District Court in Boston to two years of probation and was ordered to forfeit $160,000.
Ex-Southern Cal official gets 6 months in college bribe case
A former University of Southern California athletics department official who accepted bribes from the ringleader of the nationwide college admissions bribery scandal to help get often unqualified students into the school as sports recruits has been sentenced to six months in prison
BOSTON (AP) — A former University of Southern California athletics department official who accepted bribes from the ringleader of a nationwide college admissions scandal to help get often unqualified students into the school as sports recruits was sentenced Friday to six months in prison.
