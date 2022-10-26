FILE - John Coli, president of Teamsters Joint Council 25, speaks at a news conference in Chicago on Oct. 21, 2011. Coli, a former Teamsters union boss who was once one of the most powerful labor leaders in Chicago, was sentenced Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, to 19 months in federal prison for extorting $325,000 from the head of a film studio in the city.
CHICAGO (AP) — A former Teamsters union boss who was once one of the most powerful labor leaders in Chicago was sentenced Wednesday to 19 months in federal prison for extorting $325,000 from the head of a film studio in the city.
