BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts ex-town official seen on surveillance video marching through the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced to 15 days in prison for her role in the riot carried out by supporters of former Republican President Donald Trump to stop the transfer of presidential power to Democrat Joe Biden.
AP
Ex-town official gets 15 days for role in Jan. 6 riot
A former Massachusetts town official seen on surveillance video marching through the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has been sentenced to 15 days in prison for her role in the riot
- AP
-
-
- 0
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Nancy Douglas Trowbridge
- Florence retailer closing "in the coming months"
- Florence mayor: Perkins no longer fire chief
- Sheffield man drowns nears Port of Florence
- Jessie Smith
- Developer anticipates Inspiration Landing construction in early 2023
- Woman faces charges after crashes
- Lois Willis
- Festival of Yule draws hundreds to downtown Tuscumbia
- Billy Ray Clemmons
Images
Videos
Commented
- Column | More support needed for athletics from UNA administration (3)
- Shoals pastors claim festival promotes paganism (2)
- Offended by pastor's complaint (1)
- After signing with UNA, Wright could get a rare achievement (1)
- US future is greatly diminished (1)
- UNA should not replace Leo (1)
- Landmark trial on Arkansas trans youth medical ban wraps up (1)
- Lotteries for Nov. 7 (1)
- Boston Herald: Musk’s Trump move gives power to the people (1)
- Retail season should be a success (1)
- "Glitch" slows some voters from casting a ballot in Lauderdale Co. (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.