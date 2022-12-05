Capitol Riot-Sentencing

FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump riot outside the Capitol in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021. Suzanne Ianni, a former Massachusetts town official seen on surveillance video marching through the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, has been sentenced to 15 days in prison for her role in the riot. The 60-year-old Ianni organized a bus trip to Washington, D.C., for fellow members of the right-wing group Super Happy Fun America. She pleaded guilty in September to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct in a Capitol building. Her attorney said Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 that she wants to move on with her life.

 John Minchillo - staff, AP

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts ex-town official seen on surveillance video marching through the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced to 15 days in prison for her role in the riot carried out by supporters of former Republican President Donald Trump to stop the transfer of presidential power to Democrat Joe Biden.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.