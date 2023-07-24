Authorities continue to work at the home of suspect Rex Heuermann, bottom right, in Massapequa Park, N.Y., Monday, July 24, 2023. Heuermann has been charged with killing at least three women in the long-unsolved slayings known as the Gilgo Beach killings.
Seth Wenig - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Seth Wenig - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Seth Wenig - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Seth Wenig - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Investigators have been digging in the yard at the Long Island home of Rex Heuermann, who was charged earlier this month with killing at least three women and burying their remains on a remote stretch of beach highway.
