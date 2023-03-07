Texas Execution Mentally Ill Inmate

FILE - This combination of undated inmate photos provided Andre Thomas' attorney Maurie Levin, shows bookings photos of death row inmate Andre Thomas from Grayson County Jail, left, and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, center and right. The scheduled execution of Thomas, a Texas death row inmate whose attorneys say gouged out both of his eyes — eating one of them — because of severe mental illness, was delayed by a judge on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

 Uncredited - hogp, Maurie Levin

HOUSTON (AP) — Next month’s scheduled execution of a Texas death row inmate, whose attorneys say gouged out both of his eyes — each a separate incident — because of severe mental illness, was delayed by a judge on Tuesday.

