Carlos Dominguez appears in Yolo Superior Court in Woodland, Calif. on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, with court-appointed public defender Dan Hutchinson. Dominguez, a 21-year-old former college student at the University of California, Davis, is charged with murder in connection with a series of stabbings that rocked the Northern California university town. Dominguez said he was guilty and apologized to a judge during a court hearing on Tuesday.
Hector Amezcua - pool, POOL The Sacramento Bee
WOODLAND, Calif. (AP) — A California jury will determine the mental competency of a former university student charged in the stabbing deaths of two people and attempted murder of a third, all violent attacks that rocked the usually placid college town of Davis.
