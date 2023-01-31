FILE - This undated photograph handed out by French military shows three Russian mercenaries, right, in northern Mali. Russia's Wagner Group, a private military company led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a rogue millionaire with longtime links to Russia's President Vladimir Putin, has played a key role in the fighting in Ukraine and also deployed its personnel to Syria, Central African Republic, Libya and Mali.
Experts seek investigation of Wagner Group, Mali forces
Independent human rights experts working with the U.N. are calling for an investigation of possible abuses, war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by government forces in Mali and Russian military contractor the Wagner Group
Uncredited - hogp, French Army
GENEVA (AP) — Independent human rights experts working with the U.N. on Tuesday called for an investigation of possible abuses, war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by government forces in Mali and the Wagner Group, a shadowy Russian military contractor.
