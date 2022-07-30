Boeing has cleared a key hurdle with federal regulators and could soon resume deliveries of its large 787 airliner, which has been plagued by a series of production issues since late 2020, a person familiar with the matter said Saturday.
FAA clears Boeing to resume delivery of 787 Dreamliners
Federal regulators are giving Boeing the green light to soon resume deliveries of its big 787 airliner
