This photo provided by The City of Fargo, N.D., on Saturday, July 15, 2023 shows police officer Jake Wallin. On Saturday, Fargo's police chief said a gunman opened fire on police and firefighters as they responded to a traffic crash in North Dakota. One officer, Wallin, was killed and two others were wounded before a fourth officer killed him.
This photo provided by The City of Fargo, N.D., on Saturday, July 15, 2023 shows police officer Andrew Dotas. On Saturday, Fargo's police chief said a gunman opened fire on police and firefighters as they responded to a traffic crash in North Dakota. One officer was killed and Dotas and another were wounded before a fourth officer killed him.
This photo provided by The City of Fargo, N.D., on Saturday, July 15, 2023 shows police officer Tyler Hawes. On Saturday, Fargo's police chief said a gunman opened fire on police and firefighters as they responded to a traffic crash in North Dakota. One officer was killed and Hawes and another were wounded before a fourth officer killed him.
Mayor Tim Mahoney responds to questions about Friday's shooting during a news conference on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Fargo, N.D. One police officer was fatally shot and two others were wounded in the shooting. Authorities said the suspect was also killed and a civilian was injured.
Several flower bouquets lie outside the Fargo Police Department, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Fargo, N.D. One police officer was fatally shot and two others were critically wounded a day earlier. Authorities have said the suspect was also killed in the shooting, and a civilian was injured.
This photo provided by The City of Fargo, N.D., on Saturday, July 15, 2023 shows police officer Jake Wallin. On Saturday, Fargo's police chief said a gunman opened fire on police and firefighters as they responded to a traffic crash in North Dakota. One officer, Wallin, was killed and two others were wounded before a fourth officer killed him.
Uncredited - hogp, ASSOCIATED PRESS
This photo provided by The City of Fargo, N.D., on Saturday, July 15, 2023 shows police officer Andrew Dotas. On Saturday, Fargo's police chief said a gunman opened fire on police and firefighters as they responded to a traffic crash in North Dakota. One officer was killed and Dotas and another were wounded before a fourth officer killed him.
Uncredited - hogp, ASSOCIATED PRESS
This photo provided by The City of Fargo, N.D., on Saturday, July 15, 2023 shows police officer Tyler Hawes. On Saturday, Fargo's police chief said a gunman opened fire on police and firefighters as they responded to a traffic crash in North Dakota. One officer was killed and Hawes and another were wounded before a fourth officer killed him.
Uncredited - hogp, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mayor Tim Mahoney responds to questions about Friday's shooting during a news conference on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Fargo, N.D. One police officer was fatally shot and two others were wounded in the shooting. Authorities said the suspect was also killed and a civilian was injured.
Ann Arbor Miller - freelancer, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Several flower bouquets lie outside the Fargo Police Department, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Fargo, N.D. One police officer was fatally shot and two others were critically wounded a day earlier. Authorities have said the suspect was also killed in the shooting, and a civilian was injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.