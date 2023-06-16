FILE - A boat moves through the double lock system on the Erie Canal in downtown Lockport, N.Y., Aug. 24, 1993. A boat carrying 36 people capsized Monday, June 12, 2023, during a tour of an underground cavern system built to carry water from the Erie Canal beneath the western New York city of Lockport, police said.
Water reflects the rock of the man-made Lockport Caves in Lockport, N.Y., on Aug. 21, 2014. A boat carrying hospitality workers capsized Monday, June 12, 2023, during a tour of the historic underground cavern system built to carry water from the Erie Canal beneath the western New York city of Lockport, killing one person who became trapped beneath the overturned vessel, officials said.
Tour Guide Kyle Burkwit leads a group on a tour of the Lockport Caves in Lockport, N.Y., on Aug. 21, 2014. A boat carrying hospitality workers capsized Monday, June 12, 2023, during a tour of the historic underground cavern system built to carry water from the Erie Canal beneath the western New York city of Lockport, killing one person who became trapped beneath the overturned vessel, officials said.
This photo provided by Jeremy Swiatowy shows rescue workers as they breach a wall with a sledgehammer, Monday, June 12, 2023, before shimming through the hole to help rescue people stuck inside the caves in Lockport, N.Y. One person was killed and multiple people were sent to local hospitals after a boat capsized on Monday, June 12, during a tour of an underground cavern system built to carry water from the Erie Canal beneath the western New York city of Lockport, officials said.
Jeremy Swiatowy - handout one time use, Jeremy Swiatowy
FILE - A boat moves through the double lock system on the Erie Canal in downtown Lockport, N.Y., Aug. 24, 1993. A boat carrying 36 people capsized Monday, June 12, 2023, during a tour of an underground cavern system built to carry water from the Erie Canal beneath the western New York city of Lockport, police said.
Bill Sikes - staff, AP
Water reflects the rock of the man-made Lockport Caves in Lockport, N.Y., on Aug. 21, 2014. A boat carrying hospitality workers capsized Monday, June 12, 2023, during a tour of the historic underground cavern system built to carry water from the Erie Canal beneath the western New York city of Lockport, killing one person who became trapped beneath the overturned vessel, officials said.
Mark Mulville - member, The Buffalo News
Tour Guide Kyle Burkwit leads a group on a tour of the Lockport Caves in Lockport, N.Y., on Aug. 21, 2014. A boat carrying hospitality workers capsized Monday, June 12, 2023, during a tour of the historic underground cavern system built to carry water from the Erie Canal beneath the western New York city of Lockport, killing one person who became trapped beneath the overturned vessel, officials said.
Mark Mulville - member, The Buffalo News
This photo provided by Jeremy Swiatowy shows rescue workers as they breach a wall with a sledgehammer, Monday, June 12, 2023, before shimming through the hole to help rescue people stuck inside the caves in Lockport, N.Y. One person was killed and multiple people were sent to local hospitals after a boat capsized on Monday, June 12, during a tour of an underground cavern system built to carry water from the Erie Canal beneath the western New York city of Lockport, officials said.
Jeremy Swiatowy - handout one time use, Jeremy Swiatowy
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday she wants the state to have regulatory authority over boats that operate in caves and similar waterways following a fatal tour boat accident in an underground water tunnel off the Erie Canal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.