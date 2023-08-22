This photo provided by the Iredell County Fire Services and Emergency Management taken early Tuesday morning, Aug. 22, 2023, in Mooresville, N.C., shows the rubble of a home that collapsed. Iredell County Emergency Management said in a Tuesday news release that emergency officials responded to the home after a reported explosion and collapse and that one person was injured and another person was found dead in the debris.
Uncredited - hogp, ASSOCIATED PRESS
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The father of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley died in an apparent explosion around midnight on Monday that destroyed the NFL player's North Carolina home and left another person injured, authorities said.
