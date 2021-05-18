FBI investigates Asian American teen's death as hate crime

This poster released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows Colorado homicide victim Maggie Long, left, and composite sketches of at least three men they were believed involved in her 2017 death. On Monday, May 17, 2021, the FBI said in a statement to KCNC-TV that it was probing the death of Long, an Asian-American teen, a "hate crime matter." Her death was ruled a homicide.

 HOGP

DENVER (AP) — The FBI has revealed that it is investigating the 2017 death of an Asian American teenager in Colorado as a possible hate crime, a grisly case in which local authorities said she was purposefully set on fire and burned alive in her family’s mountain community home.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KCNC-TV.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.