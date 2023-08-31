This image provided by the FBI shows Leo Frederick Burt. More than 50 years after a bombing on the University of Wisconsin campus that killed a researcher, the FBI on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 released age-processed photographs of Burt, a suspect who has evaded law enforcement for more than half a century.
Federal Bureau of Investigation - hogp, ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Officials look for clues after a bomb exploded outside the Army Mathematics Research Center in Sterling Hall at the University of Wisconsin, in Aug. 1970, in Madison, Wis. More than 50 years after the bombing on the University of Wisconsin campus that killed a researcher, the FBI has released age-processed photographs of a suspect who has evaded law enforcement for more than half a century. Leo Burt is wanted for his alleged role in the deadly 1970 bombing of Sterling Hall.
FBI updates photo of University of Wisconsin bomber wanted for 53 years
More than 50 years after a Vietnam War-era bombing on the University of Wisconsin campus that killed a researcher, the FBI has released age-processed photographs of a suspect who has evaded law enforcement for more than half a century and been referred to as "Wisconsin's state ghost."
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — More than 50 years after a Vietnam War-era bombing on the University of Wisconsin campus that killed a researcher, the FBI on Thursday released age-processed photographs of a suspect who has thus far evaded law enforcement and been referred to as “Wisconsin's state ghost.”
