RSV Vaccine

This electron microscope image provided by the National Institutes of Health shows human respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) virions, colorized blue, and anti-RSV F protein/gold antibodies, colorized yellow, shedding from the surface of human lung cells. Advisers to the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, May 18, 2023 debated a first-of-its-kind RSV vaccine to protect newborns by immunizing their moms late in pregnancy.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A first-of-its-kind RSV vaccine for pregnant women guards their newborns against the scary respiratory virus -– and federal health advisers on Thursday backed Pfizer's shot despite some lingering questions.

