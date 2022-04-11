FILE - In this June 16, 2021, photo, the "Fearless Girl" statue faces the New York Stock Exchange. The 4-foot bronze "Fearless Girl" statue that was installed opposite New York City's Charging Bull in 2017 will remain in its current spot opposite the New York Stock Exchange at least until early 2023 while city officials wrestle with a permanent disposition for the popular symbol of female empowerment, a city board decided Monday, April 11, 2022.
Fearless Girl statue will stay put opposite NYSE for now
NEW YORK (AP) — The 4-foot bronze Fearless Girl statue that was deposited in front of New York City's Charging Bull in 2017 will remain in its current spot opposite the New York Stock Exchange at least until early next year while city officials wrestle with a permanent disposition for the popular symbol of female empowerment, a city board decided Monday.
