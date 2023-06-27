FILE - Gabe Gore steps to the podium after Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, right, announced that Gore would be the new St. Louis Circuit Attorney, replacing Kimberly M. Gardner, during a news conference, May 19, 2023, at the Carnahan Courthouse in St. Louis. The U.S. Attorney's Office in St. Louis will loan eight prosecutors to the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office to help clear a backlog of cases involving homicides and other serious crimes, officials from both offices said Tuesday, June 27. The agreement comes a little over a month after Gardner resigned under fire and was replaced by Gore.
David Carson - member image share, St. Louis Post-Dispatch
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The U.S. Attorney's Office in St. Louis will loan eight prosecutors to the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office to help clear a backlog homicide cases, officials from both offices said Tuesday.
